1st Source (SRCE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.85, changing hands as low as $47.57 per share. 1st Source Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $41.19 per share, with $52.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.69.

