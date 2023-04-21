1st Source (SRCE) Declares $0.32 Dividend

1st Source said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $43.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1st Source. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRCE is 0.19%, an increase of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 20,453K shares. The put/call ratio of SRCE is 5.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.21% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1st Source is $51.34. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from its latest reported closing price of $43.43.

The projected annual revenue for 1st Source is $384MM, an increase of 9.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DPST - Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 49.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 34.52% over the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 50.82% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 20.25% over the last quarter.

1st Source Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves.

