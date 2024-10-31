News & Insights

1st Source Highlights Digital Banking and Client Success

October 31, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from 1St Source ( (SRCE) ).

1st Source Corporation, a community bank with a strong presence in Indiana and Michigan, emphasizes its commitment to client success through its broad spectrum of financial services, including renewable energy financing and specialty finance divisions. The bank’s innovative approach to digital banking and instant payment systems, along with its experienced leadership team, positions it as a competitive player in the financial market, appealing to both investors and financial enthusiasts.

SRCE

