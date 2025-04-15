1ST SOURCE Earnings Preview: Recent $SRCE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

1ST SOURCE ($SRCE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $102,995,183 and earnings of $1.40 per share.

1ST SOURCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of 1ST SOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

1ST SOURCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRCE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

