1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SRCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SRCE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.2, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRCE was $33.2, representing a -37.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.42 and a 27.34% increase over the 52 week low of $26.07.

SRCE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SRCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports SRCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.31%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

