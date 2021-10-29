1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.31, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRCE was $48.31, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.02 and a 52.54% increase over the 52 week low of $31.67.

SRCE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SRCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.61. Zacks Investment Research reports SRCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.63%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the srce Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

