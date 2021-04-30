1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.76, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRCE was $47.76, representing a -5.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.38 and a 78.74% increase over the 52 week low of $26.72.

SRCE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SRCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports SRCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.45%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRCE Dividend History page.

