1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRCE was $39.85, representing a -18.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.09 and a 52.85% increase over the 52 week low of $26.07.

SRCE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SRCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SRCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.52%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRCE Dividend History page.

