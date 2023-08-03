1st Source Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SRCE

In trading on Thursday, shares of 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.38, changing hands as high as $48.98 per share. 1st Source Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $38.77 per share, with $59.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.84.
