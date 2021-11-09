1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.63, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCCY was $25.63, representing a -0.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.77 and a 98.37% increase over the 52 week low of $12.92.

FCCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FCCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1. Zacks Investment Research reports FCCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.99%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fccy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

