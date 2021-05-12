1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.57, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCCY was $18.57, representing a -17.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.47 and a 71.31% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

FCCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FCCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports FCCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.4%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

