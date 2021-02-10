1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FCCY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCCY was $17.65, representing a -16.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.21 and a 95.89% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

FCCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FCCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports FCCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.27%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

