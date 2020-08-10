1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.65, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCCY was $12.65, representing a -44.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.91 and a 40.4% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

FCCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). FCCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports FCCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.75%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.