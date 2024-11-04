News & Insights

1Spatial’s Voting Rights Shift as BGF Reduces Stake

November 04, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial Plc has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with BGF Investment Management Limited reducing its stake from 4.348% to 3.539%. This shift reflects an adjustment in the holdings of BGF, a significant player in the company’s shareholder landscape. Investors may want to watch how this change impacts 1Spatial’s market dynamics and future strategies.

