1Spatial Sees Major Shareholder Stake Reduction

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial Plc has seen a change in its major shareholders, with BGF Investment Management Limited reducing its voting rights stake from 6.272% to 4.348%, as of October 21, 2024. This adjustment reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure, which could influence future shareholder decisions and company direction.

For further insights into GB:SPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.