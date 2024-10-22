News & Insights

1Spatial Sees Major Shareholder Stake Reduction

October 22, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

1Spatial (GB:SPA) has released an update.

1Spatial Plc has seen a change in its major shareholders, with BGF Investment Management Limited reducing its voting rights stake from 6.272% to 4.348%, as of October 21, 2024. This adjustment reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure, which could influence future shareholder decisions and company direction.

