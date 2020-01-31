1Life Healthcare, which operates 77 membership-based health clinics under the One Medical brand, raised $245 million by offering 17.5 million shares at $14, the low end of the range of $14 to $16. 1Life Healthcare plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONEM. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Citi, Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.1Life (One Medical) prices IPO at $14, the low end of the range
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.