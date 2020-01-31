IPOs
ONEM

1Life (One Medical) prices IPO at $14, the low end of the range

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

1Life Healthcare, which operates 77 membership-based health clinics under the One Medical brand, raised $245 million by offering 17.5 million shares at $14, the low end of the range of $14 to $16. 1Life Healthcare plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONEM. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen &amp; Company, Citi, Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.

1Life (One Medical) prices IPO at $14, the low end of the range

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONEM

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular