1Life Healthcare to buy Iora Health in deal valued at $2.1 bln

June 7 (Reuters) - Digital health provider 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM.O said on Monday it would acquire privately held Iora Health in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.1 billion to expand its health insurance business.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

