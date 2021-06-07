US Markets
1Life Healthcare to buy Iora Health in deal valued at $2.1 bln

Dania Nadeem Reuters
June 7 (Reuters) - Digital health provider 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM.O said on Monday it would acquire privately held Iora Health in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.1 billion to expand its health insurance business.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

