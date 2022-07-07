1Life Healthcare Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since June end. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $11.03, up 7.34 percent on a volume of 958,371. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.94-$31.63 on average volume of 2,574,001.

