1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Soars: Stock Adds 9% in Session

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is down 20.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for 1Life Healthcare. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

1Life Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. Price

1Life Healthcare, Inc. price | 1Life Healthcare, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical Info Systems industry is Health Catalyst Inc HCAT, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

