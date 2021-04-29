1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is 1Life Healthcare's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 1Life Healthcare had US$241.2m of debt, an increase on US$10.5m, over one year. However, it does have US$683.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$441.8m.

How Healthy Is 1Life Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ONEM Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that 1Life Healthcare had liabilities of US$117.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$405.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$683.0m as well as receivables valued at US$68.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$228.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that 1Life Healthcare has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, 1Life Healthcare boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 1Life Healthcare can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, 1Life Healthcare reported revenue of US$380m, which is a gain of 38%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is 1Life Healthcare?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year 1Life Healthcare had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$68m of cash and made a loss of US$89m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$441.8m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, 1Life Healthcare may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for 1Life Healthcare you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.