1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Shareholders in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 21% to US$32.76 in the week since its latest quarterly results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 98% toUS$0.29 per share. Revenues of US$121m did beat expectations by 4.4%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ONEM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for 1Life Healthcare from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$483.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 26% to US$0.90 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$482.4m and US$0.57 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on 1Life Healthcare even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a considerable increase to per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$53.91, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values 1Life Healthcare at US$63.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the 1Life Healthcare's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that 1Life Healthcare's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 20% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 45% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while 1Life Healthcare's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at 1Life Healthcare. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on 1Life Healthcare. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple 1Life Healthcare analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that 1Life Healthcare is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.