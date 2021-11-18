19%of this Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Graham Corporation's (NYSE:GHM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Graham

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the VP of Finance & Administration, Jeffrey Glajch, for US$224k worth of shares, at about US$16.04 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$13.22). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Jeffrey Glajch was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Jeffrey Glajch ditched 15.80k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$16.05. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GHM Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Graham Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Graham insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Independent Director James Barber bought US$62k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Graham insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 7.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Graham Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Graham insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Graham. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Graham you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

