The 1987 Omen: Why Kevin Warsh's Debut As Fed Chair Gives Market Historians the Chills

Key Points

Several parallels exist between Warsh's debut as Fed Chair and Alan Greenspan's early days heading the Fed.

The stock market crashed around two months after Greenspan was sworn in as Fed Chair.

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Kevin Warsh was sworn in as the new Federal Reserve Chair on May 22, 2026. To say that there is some anxiety about what he might do in his new role is an understatement. However, there's one specific detail about Warsh's debut that gives some market historians the chills.

Typically, the swearing-in ceremonies for new Fed chairs are held relatively quietly at the Federal Reserve building. Warsh, though, was sworn in at the White House. The only other time the ceremony was conducted at the White House was on Aug. 11, 1987, when former President Ronald Reagan swore in Alan Greenspan. Roughly two months later, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) plummetted 22% on what became known as Black Monday. It was the worst one-day stock market crash in U.S. history.

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Most students of market history probably aren't superstitious. But some are noticing some eerie parallels between now and 1987.

Déjà vu?

Greenspan took the helm at the Federal Reserve when the stock market was near its all-time high and valuations were stretched. His predecessor, Paul Volcker, had orchestrated an end to the soaring inflation of the 1970s and early 1980s. However, strong economic growth renewed inflationary concerns by 1987.

Some were skeptical about Greenspan because of his political connections. They worried that he might be overly accommodating to the White House's objectives.

It's easy to see the parallels with today. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) are both near record highs. Valuations are frothy, with the S&P 500 Shiller CAPE (cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings) ratio at its second-highest level ever. The ratio's highest level, by the way, was in early 2000 -- shortly before the dot-com bubble burst.

Inflation has declined significantly from its post-pandemic peak. However, high prices remain problematic. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index is at the lowest level since the index was created in 1952. Consumers' top concern is the specter of rising inflation, especially with the Iran war keeping oil and gas prices elevated.

Like Greenspan, Warsh faces skepticism about his political loyalties. President Trump repeatedly criticizes Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell, for not aggressively cutting interest rates. Some view Warsh as a yes-man who will do whatever the president wants, thereby damaging the Federal Reserve's independence.

Will history repeat itself?

It would be silly to assume that the stock market will crash in the near term because of the similarities between Greenspan's early days as Fed Chair in 1987 and Warsh's debut today. However, stretched market valuations and rising inflation could understandably cause some trepidation among investors.

If history does repeat itself, though, there's some good news. The stock market quickly rebounded after "Black Monday" in 1987. By 1989, stocks were again setting record highs. Sell-offs always create opportunities for forward-thinking investors.

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Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.