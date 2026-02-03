1911 Gold (AUMBF) Price Target Decreased by 22.73% to 1.60

The average one-year price target for 1911 Gold (OTCPK:AUMBF) has been revised to $1.60 / share. This is a decrease of 22.73% from the prior estimate of $2.08 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.08 to a high of $2.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,367.77% from the latest reported closing price of $0.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1911 Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUMBF is 0.00%, an increase of 31.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.61% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAEWX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

