19.7% of DTD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), which makes up 0.06% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $340,024 worth of HTA, making it the #266 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTA:

HTA — last trade: $24.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Vicki U. Booth Director 1,750 $29.05 $50,838 03/24/2020 W. Bradley Blair II Director 2,000 $21.38 $42,760

And National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), the #339 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $217,932 worth of NHI, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NHI is detailed in the table below:

NHI — last trade: $53.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/17/2020 Robert T. Webb Director 4,622 $43.17 $199,548 03/23/2020 W. Andrew Adams Director 27,000 $36.16 $976,320

