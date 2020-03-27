19.7% of DTD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), which makes up 0.06% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $340,024 worth of HTA, making it the #266 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTA:
HTA — last trade: $24.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Vicki U. Booth
|Director
|1,750
|$29.05
|$50,838
|03/24/2020
|W. Bradley Blair II
|Director
|2,000
|$21.38
|$42,760
And National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), the #339 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $217,932 worth of NHI, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NHI is detailed in the table below:
NHI — last trade: $53.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/17/2020
|Robert T. Webb
|Director
|4,622
|$43.17
|$199,548
|03/23/2020
|W. Andrew Adams
|Director
|27,000
|$36.16
|$976,320
