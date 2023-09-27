19.2% of FXO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 19.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), which makes up 0.99% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,602,978 worth of USB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USB:
USB — last trade: $33.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Alan B. Colberg
|Director
|10,000
|$34.14
|$341,380
|04/28/2023
|Scott W. Wine
|Director
|30,438
|$32.85
|$999,888
|05/05/2023
|Richard P. McKenney
|Director
|20,000
|$30.37
|$607,320
|05/08/2023
|James B. Kelligrew
|Vice Chair
|16,260
|$30.59
|$497,475
And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), the #70 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,478,095 worth of ARES, which represents approximately 0.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARES is detailed in the table below:
ARES — last trade: $102.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2023
|Antoinette Cook Bush
|Director
|1,234
|$81.69
|$100,805
|08/15/2023
|Ashish Bhutani
|Director
|10,000
|$98.08
|$980,800
