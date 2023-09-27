19.2% of FXO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 19.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), which makes up 0.99% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,602,978 worth of USB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USB:

USB — last trade: $33.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/21/2023 Alan B. Colberg Director 10,000 $34.14 $341,380 04/28/2023 Scott W. Wine Director 30,438 $32.85 $999,888 05/05/2023 Richard P. McKenney Director 20,000 $30.37 $607,320 05/08/2023 James B. Kelligrew Vice Chair 16,260 $30.59 $497,475

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), the #70 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,478,095 worth of ARES, which represents approximately 0.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARES is detailed in the table below:

ARES — last trade: $102.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2023 Antoinette Cook Bush Director 1,234 $81.69 $100,805 08/15/2023 Ashish Bhutani Director 10,000 $98.08 $980,800

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 UBSH Historical Stock Prices

 FWAA market cap history

 NEXA Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.