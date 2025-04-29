Personal Finance

19 States Where You Need $2 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

April 29, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Where could you retire if you had $2 million in savings plus Social Security benefits? New data from GOBankingRates indicates this amount can fund up to 30 years of retirement in 19 states.

GOBankingRates was able to determine how long a comfortable retirement lasts with $2 million in retirement savings and Social Security benefits by analyzing key factors from each state: household median income, average Social Security income and the cost of living calculated after Social Security income. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably.

Take a look at the 19 states where $2 million gets you 30 years worth of a comfortable retirement

Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

1. West Virginia

  • Household median income: $57,917
  • Annual overall expenditure: $50,533
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,359
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $54,718
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 36.55

Oklahoma City, USA - February 19, 2014: Red sports car driving on empty downtown streets during sunset time.

2. Oklahoma

  • Household median income: $63,603
  • Annual overall expenditure: $51,495
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,320
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $56,640
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 35.31

Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

3. Kansas

  • Household median income: $72,639
  • Annual overall expenditure: $52,276
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,101
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $58,203
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 34.36
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

4. Mississippi

  • Household median income: $54,915
  • Annual overall expenditure: $52,816
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,642
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,284
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.74
American Flags flying in a small town square.

5. Alabama

  • Household median income: $62,027
  • Annual overall expenditure: $52,877
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,702
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,404
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.67

Fort Smith is the second-largest city in Arkansas and one of the two county seats of Sebastian County.

6. Arkansas

  • Household median income: $58,773
  • Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.2
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

7. Missouri

  • Household median income: $68,920
  • Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.2
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

8. Iowa

  • Household median income: $73,147
  • Annual overall expenditure: $53,898
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,724
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $61,447
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.55

View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset.

9. Michigan

  • Household median income: $71,149
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,319
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,144
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,288
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.11

10. Indiana

  • Household median income: $70,051
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.05
Pigeon Forge Tennessee Cityscape iStock-1277229066 (2)

11. Tennessee

  • Household median income: $67,097
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.05

McDonough, Georgia.

12. Georgia

  • Household median income: $74,664
  • Annual overall expenditure: $54,859
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,685
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $63,370
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.56
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

13. North Dakota

  • Household median income: $75,949
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,220
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,046
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,091
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.21
New Orleans River Paddle boat colorful sky stock photo

14. Louisiana

  • Household median income: $60,023
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.03

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

15. South Dakota

  • Household median income: $72,421
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.03
A high-angle shot of Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas.

16. Texas

  • Household median income: $76,292
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,701
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,526
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,052
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.74
Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

17. Kentucky

  • Household median income: $62,417
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,881
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,707
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,413
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.57

Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

18. Nebraska

  • Household median income: $74,985
  • Annual overall expenditure: $55,941
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,767
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,533
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.52
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

19. New Mexico

  • Household median income: $62,125
  • Annual overall expenditure: $56,061
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,887
  • Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,774
  • Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.41

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find how long a comfortable retirement will last with $2 million in savings. GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income (from the U.S. Census American Community Survey). The average house value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for 65 and over households, the average expenditure cost was calculated for each state. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration. Along with the total expenditure cost, the cost of living after Social Security income was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably. The amount of time it takes to draw down $2 million in retirement savings was calculated for households that do and do not receive Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 18, 2025.

