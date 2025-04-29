19 States Where You Need $2 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

Where could you retire if you had $2 million in savings plus Social Security benefits? New data from GOBankingRates indicates this amount can fund up to 30 years of retirement in 19 states.

GOBankingRates was able to determine how long a comfortable retirement lasts with $2 million in retirement savings and Social Security benefits by analyzing key factors from each state: household median income, average Social Security income and the cost of living calculated after Social Security income. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably.

Take a look at the 19 states where $2 million gets you 30 years worth of a comfortable retirement.

1. West Virginia

Household median income: $57,917

$57,917 Annual overall expenditure: $50,533

$50,533 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,359

$27,359 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $54,718

$54,718 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 36.55

2. Oklahoma

Household median income: $63,603

$63,603 Annual overall expenditure: $51,495

$51,495 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,320

$28,320 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $56,640

$56,640 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 35.31

3. Kansas

Household median income: $72,639

$72,639 Annual overall expenditure: $52,276

$52,276 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,101

$29,101 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $58,203

$58,203 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 34.36

4. Mississippi

Household median income: $54,915

$54,915 Annual overall expenditure: $52,816

$52,816 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,642

$29,642 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,284

$59,284 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.74

5. Alabama

Household median income: $62,027

$62,027 Annual overall expenditure: $52,877

$52,877 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,702

$29,702 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,404

$59,404 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.67

6. Arkansas

Household median income: $58,773

$58,773 Annual overall expenditure: $53,297

$53,297 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123

$30,123 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246

$60,246 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.2

7. Missouri

Household median income: $68,920

$68,920 Annual overall expenditure: $53,297

$53,297 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123

$30,123 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246

$60,246 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.2

8. Iowa

Household median income: $73,147

$73,147 Annual overall expenditure: $53,898

$53,898 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,724

$30,724 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $61,447

$61,447 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.55

9. Michigan

Household median income: $71,149

$71,149 Annual overall expenditure: $54,319

$54,319 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,144

$31,144 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,288

$62,288 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.11

10. Indiana

Household median income: $70,051

$70,051 Annual overall expenditure: $54,379

$54,379 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204

$31,204 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409

$62,409 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.05

11. Tennessee

Household median income: $67,097

$67,097 Annual overall expenditure: $54,379

$54,379 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204

$31,204 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409

$62,409 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.05

12. Georgia

Household median income: $74,664

$74,664 Annual overall expenditure: $54,859

$54,859 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,685

$31,685 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $63,370

$63,370 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.56

13. North Dakota

Household median income: $75,949

$75,949 Annual overall expenditure: $55,220

$55,220 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,046

$32,046 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,091

$64,091 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.21

14. Louisiana

Household median income: $60,023

$60,023 Annual overall expenditure: $55,400

$55,400 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226

$32,226 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452

$64,452 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.03

15. South Dakota

Household median income: $72,421

$72,421 Annual overall expenditure: $55,400

$55,400 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226

$32,226 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452

$64,452 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.03

16. Texas

Household median income: $76,292

$76,292 Annual overall expenditure: $55,701

$55,701 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,526

$32,526 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,052

$65,052 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.74

17. Kentucky

Household median income: $62,417

$62,417 Annual overall expenditure: $55,881

$55,881 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,707

$32,707 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,413

$65,413 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.57

18. Nebraska

Household median income: $74,985

$74,985 Annual overall expenditure: $55,941

$55,941 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,767

$32,767 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,533

$65,533 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.52

19. New Mexico

Household median income: $62,125

$62,125 Annual overall expenditure: $56,061

$56,061 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,887

$32,887 Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,774

$65,774 Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.41

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find how long a comfortable retirement will last with $2 million in savings. GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income (from the U.S. Census American Community Survey). The average house value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for 65 and over households, the average expenditure cost was calculated for each state. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration. Along with the total expenditure cost, the cost of living after Social Security income was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably. The amount of time it takes to draw down $2 million in retirement savings was calculated for households that do and do not receive Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 18, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 19 States Where You Need $2 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

