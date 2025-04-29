19 States Where You Need $2 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years

Where could you retire if you had $2 million in savings plus Social Security benefits? New data from GOBankingRates indicates this amount can fund up to 30 years of retirement in 19 states.
GOBankingRates was able to determine how long a comfortable retirement lasts with $2 million in retirement savings and Social Security benefits by analyzing key factors from each state: household median income, average Social Security income and the cost of living calculated after Social Security income. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably.
Take a look at the 19 states where $2 million gets you 30 years worth of a comfortable retirement.
1. West Virginia
- Household median income: $57,917
- Annual overall expenditure: $50,533
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,359
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $54,718
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 36.55
2. Oklahoma
- Household median income: $63,603
- Annual overall expenditure: $51,495
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,320
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $56,640
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 35.31
3. Kansas
- Household median income: $72,639
- Annual overall expenditure: $52,276
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,101
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $58,203
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 34.36
4. Mississippi
- Household median income: $54,915
- Annual overall expenditure: $52,816
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,642
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,284
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.74
5. Alabama
- Household median income: $62,027
- Annual overall expenditure: $52,877
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,702
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $59,404
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.67
6. Arkansas
- Household median income: $58,773
- Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.2
7. Missouri
- Household median income: $68,920
- Annual overall expenditure: $53,297
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,123
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $60,246
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 33.2
8. Iowa
- Household median income: $73,147
- Annual overall expenditure: $53,898
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,724
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $61,447
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.55
9. Michigan
- Household median income: $71,149
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,319
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,144
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,288
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.11
10. Indiana
- Household median income: $70,051
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.05
11. Tennessee
- Household median income: $67,097
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,379
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,204
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $62,409
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 32.05
12. Georgia
- Household median income: $74,664
- Annual overall expenditure: $54,859
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,685
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $63,370
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.56
13. North Dakota
- Household median income: $75,949
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,220
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,046
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,091
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.21
14. Louisiana
- Household median income: $60,023
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.03
15. South Dakota
- Household median income: $72,421
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,400
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,226
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $64,452
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 31.03
16. Texas
- Household median income: $76,292
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,701
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,526
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,052
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.74
17. Kentucky
- Household median income: $62,417
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,881
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,707
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,413
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.57
18. Nebraska
- Household median income: $74,985
- Annual overall expenditure: $55,941
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,767
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,533
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.52
19. New Mexico
- Household median income: $62,125
- Annual overall expenditure: $56,061
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,887
- Annual comfortable cost of living with Social Security: $65,774
- Years that $2M will last with Social Security: 30.41
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find how long a comfortable retirement will last with $2 million in savings. GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income (from the U.S. Census American Community Survey). The average house value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for 65 and over households, the average expenditure cost was calculated for each state. The average Social Security income was sourced from the Social Security Administration. Along with the total expenditure cost, the cost of living after Social Security income was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the annual amount needed to live comfortably. The amount of time it takes to draw down $2 million in retirement savings was calculated for households that do and do not receive Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 18, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 19 States Where You Need $2 Million To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years
