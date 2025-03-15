News & Insights

19 Richest Retirement Towns on the West Coast (and Hawaii)

March 15, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

The West Coast hosts a notable number of America’s richest retirement towns. Among the top 50 in GOBankingRates’ recent study are 19 West Coast (and Hawaii) communities, including 13 in California.

To find the country’s 50 richest retirement towns, GOBankingRates sourced the U.S. Census American Community Survey for all cities with populations above 15,000 and senior populations with a percentage of 25% or higher.

Here are the richest retirement towns on the West Coast.

Memorial_Arch_Saratoga_California

Saratoga, California

  • Overall rank: 1
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
  • Median household income: $241,348
  • Livability: 81

Palm trees around the Point Vicente Lighthouse in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

Ranchos Palos Verdes, California

  • Overall rank: 3
  • Population 65+ (%): 26.0%
  • Median household income: $175,307
  • Livability: 58

Downtown Seattle on a clear summer afternoon, taken from the ferry between Seattle and Bainbridge Island.

Bainbridge Island, Washington

  • Overall rank: 4
  • Population 65+ (%): 26.3%
  • Median household income: $159,882
  • Livability: 78
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

East Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Overall rank: 5
  • Population 65+ (%): 27.0%
  • Median household income: $158,398
  • Livability: 87

CALIFORNIA, Laguna Beach, Orange County, beach, beachside

Laguna Beach, California

  • Overall rank: 9
  • Population 65+ (%): 27.8%
  • Median household income: $140,508
  • Livability: 66
Walnut Creek, California, United States - August 28, 2019: Cars are visible on a sunny day along a road in downtown Walnut Creek, California, August 28, 2019.

Walnut Creek, California

  • Overall rank: 11
  • Population 65+ (%): 29.0%
  • Median household income: $135,665
  • Livability: 77
Cerritos California

Cerritos, California

  • Overall rank: 12
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
  • Median household income: $133,953
  • Livability: 74

Kaneohe town and mountain range at sunset, Hawaii, USA.

Kaneohe, Hawaii

  • Overall rank: 13
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.0%
  • Median household income: $124,632
  • Livability: 72
MILILANI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - JANUARY 12, 2015: a view of the dole pineapple plantation at mililani in hawaii - Image.

Mililani, Hawaii

  • Overall rank: 14
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
  • Median household income: $124,123
  • Livability: 78
Kapolei Hawaii iStock-1488938376

Pearl City, Hawaii

  • Overall rank: 23
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
  • Median household income: $114,682
  • Livability: 70

View at downtown Sacramento and West Sacramento from a Sacramento River bridge.

Fair Oaks, California

  • Overall rank: 27
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.5%
  • Median household income: $111,332
  • Livability: 57
RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA - DEC 16, 2015 - Southwestern style hotel buildings with ponds in green oasis with Palm trees, Rancho Mirage, California - Image.

Rancho Mirage, California

  • Overall rank: 29
  • Population 65+ (%): 49.9%
  • Median household income: $109,943
  • Livability: 49
Lincoln California

Lincoln, California

  • Overall rank: 30
  • Population 65+ (%): 27.2%
  • Median household income: $108,108
  • Livability: 67

Fisherman's wharf (Monterey, California).

Pacific Grove, California

  • Overall rank: 33
  • Population 65+ (%): 28.9%
  • Median household income: $105,568
  • Livability: 84
San Luis Obispo California

Los Osos, California

  • Overall rank: 41
  • Population 65+ (%): 26.5%
  • Median household income: $103,504
  • Livability: 66

Boardwalk walking path at Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Refuge in Central California United States.

Arroyo Grande, California

  • Overall rank: 42
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
  • Median household income: $103,258
  • Livability: 77
Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Camano, Washington

  • Overall rank: 44
  • Population 65+ (%): 31.9%
  • Median household income: $100,124
  • Livability: 65

Lane

Cameron Park, California

  • Overall rank: 45
  • Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
  • Median household income: $97,786
  • Livability: 56
La Quinta Downtown California Coachella Valley.

La Quinta, California

  • Overall rank: 46
  • Population 65+ (%): 31.1%
  • Median household income: $97,628
  • Livability: 57

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 19 Richest Retirement Towns on the West Coast (and Hawaii)

