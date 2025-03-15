19 Richest Retirement Towns on the West Coast (and Hawaii)

The West Coast hosts a notable number of America’s richest retirement towns. Among the top 50 in GOBankingRates’ recent study are 19 West Coast (and Hawaii) communities, including 13 in California.

To find the country’s 50 richest retirement towns, GOBankingRates sourced the U.S. Census American Community Survey for all cities with populations above 15,000 and senior populations with a percentage of 25% or higher.

Here are the richest retirement towns on the West Coast.

Saratoga, California

Overall rank: 1

1 Population 65+ (%): 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $241,348

$241,348 Livability: 81

Ranchos Palos Verdes, California

Overall rank: 3

3 Population 65+ (%): 26.0%

26.0% Median household income: $175,307

$175,307 Livability: 58

Bainbridge Island, Washington

Overall rank: 4

4 Population 65+ (%): 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $159,882

$159,882 Livability: 78

East Honolulu, Hawaii

Overall rank: 5

5 Population 65+ (%): 27.0%

27.0% Median household income: $158,398

$158,398 Livability: 87

Laguna Beach, California

Overall rank: 9

9 Population 65+ (%): 27.8%

27.8% Median household income: $140,508

$140,508 Livability: 66

Walnut Creek, California

Overall rank: 11

11 Population 65+ (%): 29.0%

29.0% Median household income: $135,665

$135,665 Livability: 77

Cerritos, California

Overall rank: 12

12 Population 65+ (%): 25.3%

25.3% Median household income: $133,953

$133,953 Livability: 74

Kaneohe, Hawaii

Overall rank: 13

13 Population 65+ (%): 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $124,632

$124,632 Livability: 72

Mililani, Hawaii

Overall rank: 14

14 Population 65+ (%): 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $124,123

$124,123 Livability: 78

Pearl City, Hawaii

Overall rank: 23

23 Population 65+ (%): 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $114,682

$114,682 Livability: 70

Fair Oaks, California

Overall rank: 27

27 Population 65+ (%): 25.5%

25.5% Median household income: $111,332

$111,332 Livability: 57

Rancho Mirage, California

Overall rank: 29

29 Population 65+ (%): 49.9%

49.9% Median household income: $109,943

$109,943 Livability: 49

Lincoln, California

Overall rank: 30

30 Population 65+ (%): 27.2%

27.2% Median household income: $108,108

$108,108 Livability: 67

Pacific Grove, California

Overall rank: 33

33 Population 65+ (%): 28.9%

28.9% Median household income: $105,568

$105,568 Livability: 84

Los Osos, California

Overall rank: 41

41 Population 65+ (%): 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $103,504

$103,504 Livability: 66

Arroyo Grande, California

Overall rank: 42

42 Population 65+ (%): 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $103,258

$103,258 Livability: 77

Camano, Washington

Overall rank: 44

44 Population 65+ (%): 31.9%

31.9% Median household income: $100,124

$100,124 Livability: 65

Cameron Park, California

Overall rank: 45

45 Population 65+ (%): 25.3%

25.3% Median household income: $97,786

$97,786 Livability: 56

La Quinta, California

Overall rank: 46

46 Population 65+ (%): 31.1%

31.1% Median household income: $97,628

$97,628 Livability: 57

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 19 Richest Retirement Towns on the West Coast (and Hawaii)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.