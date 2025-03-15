19 Richest Retirement Towns on the West Coast (and Hawaii)

The West Coast hosts a notable number of America’s richest retirement towns. Among the top 50 in GOBankingRates’ recent study are 19 West Coast (and Hawaii) communities, including 13 in California.
To find the country’s 50 richest retirement towns, GOBankingRates sourced the U.S. Census American Community Survey for all cities with populations above 15,000 and senior populations with a percentage of 25% or higher.
Here are the richest retirement towns on the West Coast.
Saratoga, California
- Overall rank: 1
- Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
- Median household income: $241,348
- Livability: 81
Ranchos Palos Verdes, California
- Overall rank: 3
- Population 65+ (%): 26.0%
- Median household income: $175,307
- Livability: 58
Bainbridge Island, Washington
- Overall rank: 4
- Population 65+ (%): 26.3%
- Median household income: $159,882
- Livability: 78
East Honolulu, Hawaii
- Overall rank: 5
- Population 65+ (%): 27.0%
- Median household income: $158,398
- Livability: 87
Laguna Beach, California
- Overall rank: 9
- Population 65+ (%): 27.8%
- Median household income: $140,508
- Livability: 66
Walnut Creek, California
- Overall rank: 11
- Population 65+ (%): 29.0%
- Median household income: $135,665
- Livability: 77
Cerritos, California
- Overall rank: 12
- Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
- Median household income: $133,953
- Livability: 74
Kaneohe, Hawaii
- Overall rank: 13
- Population 65+ (%): 25.0%
- Median household income: $124,632
- Livability: 72
Mililani, Hawaii
- Overall rank: 14
- Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
- Median household income: $124,123
- Livability: 78
Pearl City, Hawaii
- Overall rank: 23
- Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
- Median household income: $114,682
- Livability: 70
Fair Oaks, California
- Overall rank: 27
- Population 65+ (%): 25.5%
- Median household income: $111,332
- Livability: 57
Rancho Mirage, California
- Overall rank: 29
- Population 65+ (%): 49.9%
- Median household income: $109,943
- Livability: 49
Lincoln, California
- Overall rank: 30
- Population 65+ (%): 27.2%
- Median household income: $108,108
- Livability: 67
Pacific Grove, California
- Overall rank: 33
- Population 65+ (%): 28.9%
- Median household income: $105,568
- Livability: 84
Los Osos, California
- Overall rank: 41
- Population 65+ (%): 26.5%
- Median household income: $103,504
- Livability: 66
Arroyo Grande, California
- Overall rank: 42
- Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
- Median household income: $103,258
- Livability: 77
Camano, Washington
- Overall rank: 44
- Population 65+ (%): 31.9%
- Median household income: $100,124
- Livability: 65
Cameron Park, California
- Overall rank: 45
- Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
- Median household income: $97,786
- Livability: 56
La Quinta, California
- Overall rank: 46
- Population 65+ (%): 31.1%
- Median household income: $97,628
- Livability: 57
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 19 Richest Retirement Towns on the West Coast (and Hawaii)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.