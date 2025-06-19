19 People Becoming Billionaires In The AI Boom

Artificial intelligence (AI) is perhaps the most significant technological step forward since the introduction and proliferation of social media networks and ecommerce platforms, both in terms of its impact on the business world as well as society writ large.

It’s no secret that the rapid rise of AI models — and the companies which either build, provide hardware to power, or simply leverage these tools in the marketplace — has led to a massive creation of capital.

Who, exactly, are the most prominent new billionaires to profit from the AI boom? Forbes provided a few details outlining these personalities.

Alexandr Wang

Perhaps the most prominent of these newly minted AI billionaires, Alexandr Wang is the founder and CEO of Scale AI, a company which engaged in data labeling for other tech juggernauts such as OpenAI, Google and Meta. His current net worth was pegged at approximately $2 billion as of April, per Forbes.

After dropping out of MIT at the age of 19, Wang is now poised to make another controversial move. According to TechCrunch, Wang received a very enticing offer to join Meta’s AI team as the social media company redoubles its efforts to build a “superintelligence” capable of dethroning competitors in the AI arms race.

Liang Wenfeng

Founder and CEO of Chinese AI company DeepSeek, Wenfeng’s firm rose to fame as a disruptor in the AI space, making headlines for months earlier this year due to the release of its free artificial intelligence tools which were said to rival paid options coming from OpenAI, among others.

Wenfeng’s estimated net worth as of April was about $1 million.

Sundar Pichai

Perhaps best known as CEO of one of the world’s most famous tech companies, Google, since 2019, Pichai was in the driver’s seat for Google’s entry into the AI revolution via the release of its Gemini model.

With Google shares having enjoyed a rapid increase in valuation — and despite the fact that Pichai owned just 0.02% of the company’s total shares in April — at that time his net worth was pegged at around $1.1 billion.

Dario Amodei

Splitting from OpenAI to form competitor Anthropic (known for its family of AI models, Claude), Amodei – alongside his sister, Daniela, in addition to Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish, Christopher Olah, all formerly of OpenAI — in 2021, Amodei’s net worth was sketched out to rest at approximately $1.2 billion.

His co-founders are reputed to have roughly equal the amount of wealth, as of April.

The Other AI Billionaires

Forbes also listed Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, Brannin McBee, and Jack Cogen (CoreWeave); Joe Lonsdale (Palantir); Phil Shawe (TransPerfect); Yao Runhao (Paper Games); and Luis von Ahn as well as Severin Hacker (Duolingo) as part of the AI billionaire cast.

