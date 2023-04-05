19 Best Dollar Tree Grocery Items To Buy in April

The Dollar Tree is a favorite destination for everything from greeting cards to pregnancy tests, but did you know you also can do a fair amount of grocery shopping there and save some cash?

The discount retailer has a trove of food products priced at $1.25 each -- often cheaper than what they go for at other retailers like Walmart and Target.

Here's a look at 19 Dollar Tree grocery items to buy in April, along with insight on how much you stand to save.

Baker's Choice Whole Wheat Bread

A loaf of Baker's Choice Whole Wheat Bread costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The same 16-ounce item sells for $3.49 on Instacart.

Hungry Jack Complete Original Pancake Mix

A 16-ounce box of Hungry Jack Complete Original Pancake Mix sells for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. At Walmart, a two-pack of this product retails for $13.98 -- making it roughly five times the cost.

Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast'em Pop-Ups

At Dollar Tree, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast'em Pop-Ups costs $1.25 for a six-pack. A similar product at Target sells for $3.99.

Frank's Red Hot Sauce

A 5-ounce bottle of Frank's Red Hot Sauce will set you back $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The exact same product sells for $2 at the supermarket chain Ralph's.

Breckenridge Farms Sweet Relish

An 11.5-ounce jar of Breckenridge Farms Sweet Relish costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree. A 10-ounce jar of relish sells for $1.79 at Target.

A1 Steak Sauce

What steak dinner is complete without A1 Steak Sauce? The household staple is now at Dollar Tree for $1.25 (for a 5-ounce container). A 10-ounce container of this product sells at Target for $5.99. You're getting double the product but at a pricier point.

Hunts Tomato Ketchup

A 20-ounces squeezable bottle of Hunts Tomato Ketchup sells for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The same-sized product of Heinz Tomato Ketchup sells for $4.39 at Target.

Kraft Real Mayo

An 8-ounce jar of Kraft Real Mayo goes for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. At Target, a 12-ouncer of the same product sells for $4.89. You're getting more mayo, but you're also spending more money per ounce.

Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon

For $1.25 at Dollar Tree, you can get a 2.25-ounce container of Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon. On Amazon, a 5.75-ounce container of cinnamon sells for $5.40 -- substantially more per ounce.

Riverton Orchids Lemon Juice

At Dollar Tree, a 17-ounce bottle of Riverton Orchids Lemon Juice costs just $1.25, while at Target a 15-ounce bottle of lemon juice costs $2.39.

Pampa All-Natural Wide Egg Noodles

Pampa All-Natural Wide Egg Noodles (12 ounces) sells for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Egg noodles can be pricier at other retailers. Consider Target, where wide egg noodles go for $1.79.

Golden Home Pizza Crust

Find a package of three 12-inch Golden Home Ultra-Thin Pizza Crusts for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. This is a food category that can be very expensive. The same package on Amazon is $6.99.

Knorr Cheddar Broccoli Pasta Sides

Dollar Tree sells 4.3-ounce bags of Knorr Cheddar Broccoli Pasta Sides for $1.25. The same product goes for $1.59 at Target.

Cheetos Mac N' Cheese

At Dollar Tree, Cheetos Mac N' Cheese sells for $1.25 (5.9 ounces). The same item is $1.38 at Walmart.

Butcher Boy Refined Coconut Oil

Butcher Boy Refined Coconut Oil is sold in 7.25-ounce jars at Dollar Tree, for $1.25 apiece. A mere 4-ounce container of mostly refined coconut oil costs $7.55 at Walmart.

Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme

At Dollar Tree, you can find 7-ounce jars of Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme priced at $1.25 each. The same ooey-gooey product is $1.62 at Walmart.

Pampa Pure Soybean & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Soybean and olive oil can be tremendously expensive, but not at Dollar Tree, which vends 8.5-ounce bottles of Pampa Pure Soybean & Extra Virgin Olive Oil for $1.25 a pop. The same size bottle of a similar product goes for $8.99 on Amazon.

Domino Light Brown Sugar

At Dollar Tree, Domino Light Brown Sugar (16 ounces) sells for $1.25. At Walmart, a 4-pound bag of the stuff costs $17.99. It's a lot more product, but at much more per ounce.

Jumex Guava Nectar

At Dollar Tree, a 33.8-ounce container of Jumex Guava Nectar sells for $1.25. A measly 11.3-ounce can of the stuff sells for $0.68 at Walmart, which works out to be much pricier if you're factoring in the amount of product.

Editor's note: All prices are as of April 5, 2023.

