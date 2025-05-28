19 Analysts Have This To Say About Progressive

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated Progressive (NYSE:PGR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $302.74, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.95% increase from the previous average price target of $299.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Progressive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $291.00 $285.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $328.00 $324.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $310.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $324.00 $320.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $288.00 $282.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $288.00 $288.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $297.00 $289.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $297.00 $285.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $319.00 $327.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $320.00 $317.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $288.00 $300.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $287.00 $267.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $287.00 $300.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $318.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $275.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $264.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $318.00 $333.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Progressive's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progressive analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Financial Milestones: Progressive's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Progressive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.36% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PGR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PGR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.