19 Analysts Have This To Say About Palo Alto Networks

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Palo Alto Networks, presenting an average target of $215.65, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This current average represents a 1.2% decrease from the previous average price target of $218.26.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Palo Alto Networks's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brandon Nispel |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $205.00|$240.00 | |Hamza Fodderwala |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $205.00|$230.00 | |Stephen Bersey |HSBC |Announces |Hold | $156.00|- | |Todd Weller |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Equal-Weight | $205.00|- | |Joseph Gallo |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $215.00|$240.00 | |Joel Fishbein |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $205.00|$213.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $235.00|$235.00 | |Fatima Boolani |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $220.00|$205.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $230.00|$217.50 | |Roger Boyd |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $200.00|$190.00 | |Trevor Walsh |JMP Securities |Raises |Market Outperform| $212.00|$208.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $235.00|$235.00 | |Jonathan Ruykhaver |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $223.00|$223.00 | |Casey Ryan |WestPark Capital |Maintains |Hold | $196.40|$196.40 | |Eric Heath |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $240.00|$217.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$212.50 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $225.00|$225.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $225.00|$200.00 | |Hamza Fodderwala |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $230.00|$223.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Palo Alto Networks's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Key Indicators: Palo Alto Networks's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

