19 Analysts Assess Estee Lauder Cos: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 12 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Estee Lauder Cos and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $77.74, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. Experiencing a 0.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $78.37.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Estee Lauder Cos is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $61.00|$72.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $67.00|$77.00 | |Linda Bolton Weiser |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $81.00|$81.00 | |Dara Mohsenian |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $81.00|$85.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $64.00|$71.00 | |Linda Bolton Weiser |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $81.00|$81.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $77.00|$81.00 | |Susan Anderson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $70.00|$76.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $76.00|$76.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $76.00|$76.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $100.00|$100.00 | |Christopher Carey |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $80.00|$74.00 | |Korinne Wolfmeyer |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $98.00|$91.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $76.00|$76.00 | |Linda Bolton Weiser |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $81.00|$81.00 | |Steve Powers |Deutsche Bank |Lowers |Hold | $78.00|$80.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $71.00|$63.00 | |Peter Grom |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $80.00|$74.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $79.00|$74.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Estee Lauder Cos's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Estee Lauder Cos analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Breaking Down Estee Lauder Cos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Estee Lauder Cos's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.74%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

