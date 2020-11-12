By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety regulator said Thursday it identified the 18th U.S. death tied to a Takata air bag inflator rupture BMWG.DE after the review of a recent BMW BMWG.DE crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had concluded a Takata air bag inflator rupture during a September crash in Arizona had led to fatal injuries of the driver.

This was the first reported Takata death in a BMW vehicles after 15 U.S. deaths in Honda Motor Co 7267.T vehicles and two in Ford Motor vehicles F.N since 2009. BMW did not immediately comment.

The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of about 100 million inflators by 19 major automakers worldwide.

More than 290 U.S. injuries are also tied to faulty Takata inflators and at least 27 deaths worldwide. The issues especially affects older vehicles with long-term exposure to hot, humid conditions.

NHTSA said in a statement Thursday the "incident underscores the importance of replacing every recalled Takata air bag. When notified of a safety defect, we urge vehicle owners to immediately contact their automaker’s local dealer to schedule a free repair."

