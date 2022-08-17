18%of this EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for EBET, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBET ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

EBET Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Keith Williams, for US$302k worth of shares, at about US$1.84 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$2.35). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Keith Williams's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Keith Williams.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:EBET Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Does EBET Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 13% of EBET shares, worth about US$5.0m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The EBET Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no EBET insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of EBET insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with EBET (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

