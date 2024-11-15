1847 Holdings provides further detail on High Mountain Door & Trim sale

1847 Holdings (EFSH) provided further detail on the previously announced sale of High Mountain Door & Trim to Builders FirstSource (BLDR). The Company reports it completed the sale for approximately $17 million, more than double the original purchase price. Based in Reno, Nevada, and founded in 2014, HMDT specializes in finished carpentry products and services. The sale agreement includes a working capital adjustment and other standard terms. 1847 plans to reinvest part of the proceeds to continue its strategy of identifying, operating, and selling undervalued assets. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024, HMDT recorded preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $30.0 million, net loss of approximately $2.3M and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.8M.

