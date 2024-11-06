1847 Holdings to acquire millwork, cabinetry, door manufacturer for $18.75M

1847 Holdings (EFSH) has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the previously announced millwork, cabinetry, and door manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Target reported unaudited revenue of $29.4M and approximately $5.7M in net income for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Target also reported unaudited revenue of $33.1M and net income of $10.4M for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024. The purchase price for this transaction is approximately $18.75M, and the acquisition is expected to close on or before December 3, 2024.

