News & Insights

Stocks
EFSH

1847 Holdings to acquire millwork, cabinetry, door manufacturer for $18.75M

November 06, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

1847 Holdings (EFSH) has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the previously announced millwork, cabinetry, and door manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Target reported unaudited revenue of $29.4M and approximately $5.7M in net income for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Target also reported unaudited revenue of $33.1M and net income of $10.4M for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024. The purchase price for this transaction is approximately $18.75M, and the acquisition is expected to close on or before December 3, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EFSH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EFSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.