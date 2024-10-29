News & Insights

180 Life Sciences Expands Board Amidst Strategic Growth

October 29, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

180 Life Sciences ( (ATNF) ) just unveiled an update.

180 Life Sciences Corp. has appointed Jay Goodman to its Board of Directors, effective October 24, 2024. Goodman, who has over a decade of experience in SaaS and iGaming industries, will bring valuable leadership as the company navigates growth in the online gaming sector. He also holds positions on the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating Committees. This strategic move aligns with 180 Life Sciences’ focus on expanding into new markets, signaling potential opportunities for investors interested in dynamic sectors.

