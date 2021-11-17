180 Life Sciences Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock has plunged to US$4.04, but insiders may have sold too soon at an even lower price of US$2.78

Even though 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) has fallen by 16% over the past week , insiders who sold US$99k worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$2.78 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

180 Life Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Marlene Krauss, for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$2.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$4.04. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Marlene Krauss's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Marlene Krauss.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ATNF Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does 180 Life Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. 180 Life Sciences insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About 180 Life Sciences Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of 180 Life Sciences insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in 180 Life Sciences.

But note: 180 Life Sciences may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.