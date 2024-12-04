180 Life Sciences appoints Stephen Shoemaker to board of directors

180 Life Sciences (ATNF) announced the appointment of Stephen Shoemaker to its Board of Directors, effective December 3, 2024. At WIN Group, where he served as CEO, he redefined the company’s strategic direction, leading to significant growth in user engagement and financial performance. As CEO of Engine Media Holdings, he integrated multiple acquisitions, creating the first publicly-traded pure-play eSports company, listed on both the TSXV and Nasdaq Capital Market. In conjunction with this appointment, the Company announces that Omar Jimenez, 180’s CFO, is stepping down from the Board of Directors to focus exclusively on his role as CFO.

