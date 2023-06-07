18.6% of VPU Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 18.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.84% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,041,577 worth of VST, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $24.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$25.59
|$511,700
|03/10/2023
|James A. Burke
|President and CEO
|8,000
|$24.75
|$198,000
|03/16/2023
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|5,000
|$24.63
|$123,130
|03/17/2023
|James A. Burke
|President and CEO
|13,000
|$24.35
|$316,500
|03/17/2023
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|11,000
|$24.72
|$271,920
|03/23/2023
|James A. Burke
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$24.05
|$120,250
