18.6% of AGT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT) shows an impressive 18.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), which makes up 18.65% of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,402,285 worth of MELI, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MELI:

MELI — last trade: $1541.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/10/2021 Emiliano Calemzuk Director 170 $876.75 $149,048 08/18/2021 Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras Director 845 $1783.32 $1,506,907

