Markets
AGT

18.6% of AGT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT) shows an impressive 18.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), which makes up 18.65% of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,402,285 worth of MELI, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MELI:

MELI — last trade: $1541.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2021 Emiliano Calemzuk Director 170 $876.75 $149,048
08/18/2021 Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras Director 845 $1783.32 $1,506,907

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGT MELI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular