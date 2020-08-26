18.4% of DLN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.21% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,928,764 worth of PSX, making it the #99 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:
PSX — last trade: $61.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$75.63
|$378,156
|05/05/2020
|Gary Kramer Adams
|Director
|1,250
|$76.40
|$95,499
|06/24/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|1,000
|$70.16
|$70,164
|06/26/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|1,500
|$68.43
|$102,645
|08/04/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|1,000
|$60.62
|$60,624
|08/19/2020
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|1,500
|$61.45
|$92,172
And Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), the #188 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,273,669 worth of BXP, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BXP is detailed in the table below:
BXP — last trade: $88.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$122.00
|$488,000
|03/09/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$123.00
|$492,000
|05/04/2020
|Bruce W. Duncan
|Director
|11,000
|$89.14
|$980,587
|05/15/2020
|Bruce W. Duncan
|Director
|10,000
|$74.79
|$747,910
|05/22/2020
|Bryan J. Koop
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$78.00
|$156,000
