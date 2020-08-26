Markets
18.4% of DLN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 0.21% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,928,764 worth of PSX, making it the #99 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:

PSX — last trade: $61.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $75.63 $378,156
05/05/2020 Gary Kramer Adams Director 1,250 $76.40 $95,499
06/24/2020 John E. Lowe Director 1,000 $70.16 $70,164
06/26/2020 John E. Lowe Director 1,500 $68.43 $102,645
08/04/2020 John E. Lowe Director 1,000 $60.62 $60,624
08/19/2020 John E. Lowe Director 1,500 $61.45 $92,172

And Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), the #188 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,273,669 worth of BXP, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BXP is detailed in the table below:

BXP — last trade: $88.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $122.00 $488,000
03/09/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $123.00 $492,000
05/04/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 11,000 $89.14 $980,587
05/15/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 10,000 $74.79 $747,910
05/22/2020 Bryan J. Koop Executive Vice President 2,000 $78.00 $156,000

