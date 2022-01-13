18.1% of MSGR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Direxion mRNA ETF (MSGR) shows an impressive 18.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), which makes up 4.70% of the Direxion mRNA ETF (MSGR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $121,528 worth of SRPT, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SRPT:

SRPT — last trade: $73.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/17/2021 Douglas S. Ingram President & CEO 25,026 $79.94 $2,000,578 11/24/2021 Louise Rodino-klapac Head of R&D, CSO 3,780 $79.33 $299,867

