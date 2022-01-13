18.1% of MSGR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Direxion mRNA ETF (MSGR) shows an impressive 18.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), which makes up 4.70% of the Direxion mRNA ETF (MSGR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $121,528 worth of SRPT, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SRPT:
SRPT — last trade: $73.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2021
|Douglas S. Ingram
|President & CEO
|25,026
|$79.94
|$2,000,578
|11/24/2021
|Louise Rodino-klapac
|Head of R&D, CSO
|3,780
|$79.33
|$299,867
