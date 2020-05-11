Markets
18.1% of DVLU Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Parsley Energy Inc (Symbol: PE), which makes up 3.93% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $497,613 worth of PE, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PE:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/29/2019 Ron Brokmeyer Director 5,000 $14.95 $74,750
02/27/2020 A. R. Alameddine Director 10,000 $13.10 $131,000
03/03/2020 Ron Brokmeyer Director 1,000 $12.70 $12,700
03/06/2020 Jerry Windlinger Director 1,618 $11.32 $18,316
03/06/2020 A. R. Alameddine Director 3,000 $11.70 $35,100
03/06/2020 Ron Brokmeyer Director 1,800 $11.15 $20,070

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

