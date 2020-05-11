18.1% of DVLU Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Parsley Energy Inc (Symbol: PE), which makes up 3.93% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $497,613 worth of PE, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PE:
PE — last trade: $9.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/29/2019
|Ron Brokmeyer
|Director
|5,000
|$14.95
|$74,750
|02/27/2020
|A. R. Alameddine
|Director
|10,000
|$13.10
|$131,000
|03/03/2020
|Ron Brokmeyer
|Director
|1,000
|$12.70
|$12,700
|03/06/2020
|Jerry Windlinger
|Director
|1,618
|$11.32
|$18,316
|03/06/2020
|A. R. Alameddine
|Director
|3,000
|$11.70
|$35,100
|03/06/2020
|Ron Brokmeyer
|Director
|1,800
|$11.15
|$20,070
