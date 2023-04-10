Personal Finance

18 States Where It's Cheaper To Build Than Buy a Home

With home prices and construction costs both at high levels, it can be hard to determine whether buying an existing home or building a new one is the most cost-effective option. While it's usually cheaper to buy a home than build one from scratch, in some states -- especially in places where demand for homes greatly outweighs the supply -- the opposite is true.

StorageCafe analyzed the costs associated with both buying and building a home in each U.S. state and found the 18 states where it's currently cheaper to build. Many of these states are concentrated in the West and South Atlantic, and in one state, it's now nearly $500,000 cheaper to build than buy.

See the states where new construction is the cheaper route to home ownership.

Landscape with Trees in Autumn Colors (Foliage), Hudson River, Houses and Blue Sky, Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York.

18. New York

  • Total building costs: $524,000
  • Median single-family home listing price: $535,000
  • Difference in building vs. buying costs: -$11,000
High end townhouses line the streets on Mud Island, Memphis, Tennessee.

17. Tennessee

A brick house in the city of Atlanta, GA with a look like it's in the woods / a forest, characteristic of the look of northern Atlanta.

16. Georgia

Beach houses across the green sand dunes with a long wooden walkway, Sunset Beach, North Carolina.

15. North Carolina

It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

14. Oregon

Panorama park side brand new row of three story single family houses in Richardson, North Dallas.

13. Texas

South Boston also known as southie is a densely populated neighborhood of Boston known for narrow three deckers, rowhouses and strong Irish Catholic traditions.

12. Massachusetts

Row of colorful townhouses and Olympic Mountain range from Seattle WA.

11. Washington

Nice houses in a nice neighborhood.

10. Idaho

Florida house

9. Florida

Montana home

8. Montana

Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer.

7. Maryland

beach in Lewes Delaware at sunset

6. Delaware

Brightly colored row houses in Richmond, Virginia.

5. Virginia

Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.

4. Utah

Image of the front porches on a row of condominiums in historic downtown Durango, Colorado.

3. Colorado

Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

2. California

An Oahu beach house.

1. Hawaii

More Related Articles

