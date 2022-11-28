18 of the Best Kids' Presents to Buy at Sam's Club

Shopping for kids can be tricky, especially when you're on a budget. But by shopping smart, you can find great gifts this holiday season. Sam's Club, like Costco, is one of the largest wholesaler retailers known for its competitively priced bulk products. Sam's Club also has a large selection of toys that can make any kid happy. Make sure to take advantage of the great deals it is currently offering. Here are some of the best kids' presents you can get at Sam's Club this year.

Outdoor play items

Sam's Club has an amazing selection of outdoor play items that are both fun and affordable. From bikes to swings, there is something to fit every kid's needs. In addition to being great gifts, these items are also perfect for family gatherings or playdates.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

Chillafish BMXie GLOW Lightweight Balance Bike -- $69.98 (additional savings may apply)

Segway Ninebot F30S Electric Kick Scooter, Foldable and Portable -- $80 off with Tech Savings, offer ends Nov. 30

Member's Mark 40" Webbed Nest Swing -- $29.98 (originally $49.98)

12v McLaren Senna Ride-on Car -- $149.91 (originally $229.98)

Yvolution Y Velo Flippa 4-in-1 Toddler Trike to Balance Bike -- $39.98 (originally $69.98)

Educational toys

Sam's Club carries a wide variety of educational toys for all ages. From puzzles and board games to science kits and art supplies, educational toys help children learn while having fun. Kids who love science will appreciate all sorts of STEM-related items like robotics kits, telescopes, microscopes, or experiments kits that make them a great gift option for any occasion.

Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles Building Set with 60 pieces -- $19.98

Tytan Glow-in-the-Dark Magnetic Learning Tiles, 60-Piece Building Set, STEM Focused -- $24.98

Discovery 900x Microscope With Hard Carry Case -- $24.98

Disney Minnie Mouse -- Me Reader Electronic Reader and 8 Sound Book Library - $21.98

Member's Mark Kids' Creative Easel -- $79.98

VTech Touch & Learn Activity Desk Deluxe -- $46.98

ROYBI Robot Multilingual AI Smart Kids Educational Companion Toy for Preschool Learning -- Member's-only pricing

Orboot Dinos by PlayShifu, Interactive AR Dinosaur Globe, Ages 4-10 (App Based) -- Member's-only pricing

Electronics and games

Every kid loves to play games! Sam's Club carries a huge selection of console systems, and games that are great for hours of play. This includes Meta's virtual reality (VR) headset. Sam's Club also carries accessories like Mario Kart Racing Wheel for the Nintendo Switch, controllers, and more.

Nintendo Switch Neon with PDP LVL40 Colorblock Wired Headset and PowerA Mario Wired Controller and Protection Case -- $349.98, max two per order and max four per membership

Meta Quest 2 128GB Bundle Including Quest 2, Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case -- $479, max two per membership

Backbone One Gaming Controller for iPhone -- $99.98

Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch -- $99.98

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller: Pixel Pikachu for Nintendo Switch -- $21.98

Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel toys

Sam's Club currently has a sale of $3 off with instant savings for its Disney Princess Share Me and Frozen Share Me Dolls. You can choose from Anna and Elsa to Belle and Jasmine, and many more. Plus, Sam's Club has assorted Star Wars and Marvel toys to excite any major fan. It carries the typical figures, building kits, as well as the popular LEGO sets. Sam's Club is a great place to buy brand-name toys at competitive prices.

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

At Sam's Club you can find amazing presents that will make any kid feel special without breaking the bank. Whether it's outdoor play equipment or educational toys -- there is something for every budget and interest level at Sam's Club this holiday season. These are just a few of the toys that Sam's Club carries. Sam's Club is known for its competitive prices, quality products, and wide range of choices. It isn't a surprise many families are choosing Sam's Club when shopping for gifts for their children.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.