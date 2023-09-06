18 Months After Yield Curve Inversion, Still No Recession: What It Means and Why

Most mornings, I start my day by surfing the business channels, and each has their own character. Bloomberg tries to be serious, with a focus on markets other than stocks, and an endless parade of Wall Street analysts, who are usually treated with more respect than their historical predictive record would suggest is warranted. Fox is all about politics, using the economy as a cudgel with which to beat any Democrat in the White House, or to praise any Republican that can be tied to the story. That leads to them frequently veering off into areas that are at best loosely tied to business to further the narrative. CNBC also tends to drift off topic, but in their case, it is in search of an entertainment angle that fits their jokey, relaxed style. There is nothing they love more than a TV, music, sports, or movie star that can be loosely tied to any business story, anything other than boring old finance and economics.

Over time, understanding the style of each channel has helped me to evaluate the stories they cover, and has led to an obvious conclusion: only stories that are covered by all three channels are stories worth noting; the rest is mostly just fluff. There was one such story from April of last year that fit the bill, remarkable because the way it was covered was pretty uniform despite the fundamental differences among the three channels.

That story was about yield curve inversion, whereby the yield on the 2-Year Treasury climbed above that of the 10-Year. In case you were sleeping at the time and missed it, that was significant because yields are generally higher the longer out you go in terms of time to maturity on any yield-bearing product, and inverting that natural relationship is frequently a sign that a recession is coming.

The problem, though, is that if you watched the hype that greeted inversion last year, you will have been convinced the relationship between inversion and recession was a direct, scientific one, and that recession was therefore coming. That obviously hasn’t happened after eighteen months, and quite possibly won’t come at all. So, what went wrong?

Well, nothing. In fact, as I wrote at the time, there was always a good reason to believe that what we saw last April was a false signal. The inversion did continue and the negative spread between the two benchmark rates increased, but the diversion from the norm was the result of distortion of the yield curve on a massive scale, a distortion that started fifteen years ago.

The long-term chart for the 10-Year, above, shows that yields are currently at a level not seen since 2008, and that is significant. That was the year when the financial system broke down, resulting in a major credit crisis. That kind of total disfunction is rare, but history shows that when it has happened in the past, it has had very long-lasting impacts. So, it was really no surprise that the “emergency measures” adopted by the Fed at the time -- ultra-low interest rates and QE -- have lasted a decade and a half.

The fact that we have had a relatively consistent period of prosperity and market gains since 2008 suggests that those moves were both necessary and effective, but they do have a cost. They distort the market, meaning that previously accepted relationships don’t apply when non-market forces are not controlling the factors behind them. Then, add in the impact of an unprecedented global shutdown in early 2020 as a pandemic gripped the world, and the expectation that the relationship between two heavily distorted benchmark yields would signal anything at all seems absurd.

In that article I wrote last year, I said, “An inverted yield curve tells us that the market is expecting yields to move lower in the future, but not why. In these exceptional circumstances, the why could be because the Fed, by reversing policy when they did, faced immediate danger and warded it off.” It is increasingly looking like that is what happened. That doesn’t, however, mean that the danger posed by rate increases is dead and gone. This will slow growth, even allowing for distortion of the market, and that could very well have a negative impact. For now, though, the worst has been avoided.

The message for traders and investors here is to be careful when watching business TV channels. Understand that they have an agenda and a defined editorial style, and that everything is filtered through that. That doesn’t make the information they provide worthless, but it does mean that they tend to over-simplify. As the old saying goes, viewer discretion is advised.

