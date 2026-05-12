This $18 Million Buy Signals Confidence in a Beaten-Down Infrastructure Play

Key Points

First Wilshire acquired 370,985 shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $17.93 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $13.56 million, reflecting both additional shares and stock price movement.

The trade represented a 4.04% change in reported 13F assets under management (AUM).

The quarter-end position stood at 499,923 shares valued at $19.93 million.

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On May 11, 2026, First Wilshire Securities Management disclosed a significant purchase of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares, with an estimated trade value of $17.93 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, First Wilshire Securities Management increased its holding in Gibraltar Industries by 370,985 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of this trade is $17.93 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $13.56 million, a figure that includes both the share addition and any stock price changes during the period.

What else to know

The fund added to its Gibraltar Industries stake, which now accounts for 4.49% of reported 13F AUM post-trade..

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: SGOV: $67.05 million (15.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:LBTYA: $28.31 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: ECVT: $28.25 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: SD: $22.96 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE: TPH: $20.86 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, Gibraltar Industries shares were priced at $39.24, down 37% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 64 percentage points over the same period..

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $97.6 million Market Capitalization $1.16 billion Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $39.24

Company Snapshot

Gibraltar Industries manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets, including solar racking systems, mail and package solutions, greenhouse structures, and bridge protection systems.

The company operates a multi-segment business model focused on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and installing products that address energy, construction, and agricultural needs across North America and Asia.

It serves solar developers, commercial and institutional growers, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors as primary customers.

Gibraltar Industries is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of building products with a strategic focus on renewable energy, residential construction, agtech, and infrastructure solutions. The company leverages its engineering and manufacturing capabilities to deliver integrated solutions for complex customer needs in both established and emerging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Gibraltar’s stock has been crushed over the past year as investors mulled a few key concerns, including slowing residential demand, integration risks tied to the OmniMax acquisition, and margin pressure from rising commodity costs. But this move signals that First Wilshire appears to believe the selloff has gone too far relative to the company’s longer-term earnings potential.



Looking at fundamentals, Gibraltar’s first-quarter sales jumped 45% to $356.3 million, largely driven by OmniMax and other acquisitions. The company also raised its synergy target from the OmniMax integration to $26 million, with $16 million expected to contribute to 2026 adjusted EBITDA. Management said more than 500 integration milestones have already been completed in the first 90 days.



The weak spot remains profitability. Adjusted EPS fell 50% to $0.45 as aluminum inflation, acquisition costs, and softer residential demand weighed on margins. Still, Gibraltar reaffirmed full-year guidance calling for up to $326 million in adjusted EBITDA and as much as $4.05 in adjusted EPS. Whether the firm can meet or hopefully surpass those expectations will likely be the biggest catalyst going forward.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.