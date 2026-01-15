This $18 Million Bet Made One ETF 12% of a Portfolio Built for Compounders

Key Points

Lighthouse Wealth Management opened a new stake of 277,954 shares in the AKRE Focus ETF.

The quarter-end position value increased by $18.21 million, reflecting the initiation of the new position.

The holding now represents 12.44% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. initiated a new position in the Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 277,954 shares worth $18.21 million, according to a Thursday SEC filing.

What happened

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. reported the purchase of 277,954 shares of the Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE) in the quarter ended December 31. The estimated trade value was $18.21 million. The firm’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, released on Thursday, is available here.

What else to know

This was a new position for Lighthouse, now accounting for 12.44% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing include:

NYSE: AKRE: $18.21 million (12.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QQQ: $15.14 million (10.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: HEFA: $13.76 million (9.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SCHK: $12.31 million (8.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SCHD: $12.28 million (8.4% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of AKRE were priced at $64.18.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Wednesday) $64.18 Market Capitalization $9.8 billion Sector Financial Services Industry Asset Management

ETF snapshot

AKRE offers a diversified portfolio of U.S. equities, including common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, convertibles, REITs, and select foreign securities.

It operates as an actively managed ETF, focusing on high-quality businesses with strong shareholder returns, trustworthy management, and reinvestment opportunities.

The fund serves institutional and retail investors seeking exposure to a concentrated selection of growth-oriented U.S. and select global equities.

The Akre Focus ETF leverages a disciplined, research-driven approach to identify companies with durable competitive advantages and attractive reinvestment opportunities. The ETF's strategy emphasizes long-term capital appreciation by maintaining a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction holdings. Its flexible mandate allows for selective allocation to both domestic and international securities, supporting adaptability in dynamic market conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

The Akre Focus ETF is still new as a ticker, but the strategy behind it is well-established, and that might be why this wealth management firm decided to make the fund its largest holding, as reported. The ETF is the direct successor to a long-running mutual fund that dates back to 2009 and brought roughly $9.8 billion in assets into an ETF wrapper designed to improve tax efficiency and transparency without changing the playbook.



That playbook is deliberate concentration. The portfolio typically holds around 10 core positions that make up about 70% of total assets, with top weights in companies like Mastercard, Brookfield, Constellation Software, KKR, and Visa. These are businesses chosen for durable returns on capital, management quality, and the ability to reinvest at attractive rates.



As for Lighthouse’s portfolio, the holding now sits alongside broad market exposure through QQQ and factor-based ETFs, suggesting Akre is being used as a high-conviction counterweight rather than a market substitute.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

